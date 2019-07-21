Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
St. Clair, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
St. Clair, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Riley Gleason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Riley Patrick Gleason


1998 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Riley Patrick Gleason Obituary
Riley Patrick Gleason

St. Clair - Riley Patrick Gleason, age 21, of St. Clair passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born February 16, 1998 to Timothy and Angela (Markel) Gleason. Riley graduated from St. Clair High School in 2016. He attended St. Clair County Community College and from there he went on to Ferris State University. He was employed as a laborer for Cortis Bros. Trucking and Excavating (Local Union 1191). Riley had a passion for sports, he started playing at a young age for both St. Clair Little League and Junior Football. He received letters as a varsity athlete at St. Clair High School for football and baseball. In 2018, after hard work and dedication, he made the spring football roster as a walk on for Ferris State. In his free time Riley loved recreational softball, snowmobiling, jet skiing, dirt biking, and deer hunting. Riley was a fun loving guy who was always ready to have a good time.

He is survived by his parents, Timothy and Angela Gleason; brother, Brady Gleason; grandparents Larry (Sue) Markel, Janice (John) MacDonald, Ray and Vickie Gleason; his biggest fan, great grandpa Richard Lough; great grandma Leona Markel; aunts and uncles, Kristi (Paul) Muscat, Kevin (Sarha) Markel, Karen (Tom) Kean, Shelly (Jerry) Klei; cousins, Kaylee, Brett, Mallory, Abbie, Reese, Myles, Mitchell, Meah, Paul, Lauren, Luke, as well as many close family, friends, including the Riverview Fly Shop Boys and a loving community.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Visiting hours will be Friday, July 26th from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. With a brief sharing time at 6:30 p.m. where loved ones will honor Riley. There will also be visitation on Saturday from 10:30-11:00 a.m. at the church prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now