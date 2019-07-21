|
Riley Patrick Gleason
St. Clair - Riley Patrick Gleason, age 21, of St. Clair passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born February 16, 1998 to Timothy and Angela (Markel) Gleason. Riley graduated from St. Clair High School in 2016. He attended St. Clair County Community College and from there he went on to Ferris State University. He was employed as a laborer for Cortis Bros. Trucking and Excavating (Local Union 1191). Riley had a passion for sports, he started playing at a young age for both St. Clair Little League and Junior Football. He received letters as a varsity athlete at St. Clair High School for football and baseball. In 2018, after hard work and dedication, he made the spring football roster as a walk on for Ferris State. In his free time Riley loved recreational softball, snowmobiling, jet skiing, dirt biking, and deer hunting. Riley was a fun loving guy who was always ready to have a good time.
He is survived by his parents, Timothy and Angela Gleason; brother, Brady Gleason; grandparents Larry (Sue) Markel, Janice (John) MacDonald, Ray and Vickie Gleason; his biggest fan, great grandpa Richard Lough; great grandma Leona Markel; aunts and uncles, Kristi (Paul) Muscat, Kevin (Sarha) Markel, Karen (Tom) Kean, Shelly (Jerry) Klei; cousins, Kaylee, Brett, Mallory, Abbie, Reese, Myles, Mitchell, Meah, Paul, Lauren, Luke, as well as many close family, friends, including the Riverview Fly Shop Boys and a loving community.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Visiting hours will be Friday, July 26th from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. With a brief sharing time at 6:30 p.m. where loved ones will honor Riley. There will also be visitation on Saturday from 10:30-11:00 a.m. at the church prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 21, 2019