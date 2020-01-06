|
Rita Ochoa
Croswell - Rita Salazar Ochoa, age 65, of Croswell, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.
She was born May 1, 1954 in Croswell, son of the late Frank and Guadalupe O. (Olivera) Salazar. Rita married Gilbert Ochoa on August 16, 1975 in Croswell.
She worked at Sanilac Medical Care Facility as a nurses aid, Occupation and Physical Therapist assistant for over 30 years. Rita was a member of Ave Maria Parish. She enjoyed Crocheting, gardening, playing Rummikub with her friends, and loved spoiling her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Gilbert; 3 sons, Phillip, Justin (Jenny Olschesky), and Stephen; daughter, Andria Bennett; 3 grandchildren, Parker, Tilian, and Nadia; 2 brothers, Diego (Pauline) Salazar, and Alejandro Salazar; 2 sisters, Chayo (Jim) Vanmartre, and Diana Salazar; mother in law, Eliza Ochoa; and in-laws, Patricia Salazar, Richard Ochoa, Alejandro Ochoa, Gloria Ochoa, Olivia Quiroga, and Irma Morales.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Victor Salazar, and father-in-law, Manuel Paleo Ochoa.
Funeral Mass will be held 11 AM Thursday, January 9 at St. Denis Catholic Church. Fr. Donald J. Eppenbrock will officiate.
Visitation 3-8 PM Wednesday at the Pomeroy Funeral Home, Croswell, and at church from 10-11 AM Thursday.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020