Robert A. Batz
Kenockee Township - 86, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, after many recent months of health struggles.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 13, 1934, son of the late Henry and Catherine (Galba) Batz.
Bob was a lifelong baker and operated Roberto's bakery in Taylor and most recently in Port Huron, which was sold in the year of 2000. He loved living in the country where he enjoyed gardening, hunting, being outside, raising chickens and turkeys, and making pizza in his outside pizza oven. He was a phenomenal cook and everyone enjoyed the food he prepared. Most importantly, he loved the time spent with his family.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife Gisa of 51 years are his five children, Robert (Cindy) Batz of Port Sanilac, Phillip (Lisa) Batz of Ohio, Catherine Batz of Clinton Township, Andreas Batz of Kimball Township, and Joe (Shannon) Batz of Port Huron; 10 grandchildren, Christopher (Carrie), Jennifer (Josh), Chloe, Gavin, Ethan, Brooklynn, Justin (Jenna), Brianna, Ryan, and Taylor; and five great-grandchildren, Emma, Logan, Nolan, Mia, and Hallie.
Robert was preceded in death by his siblings, Phillip, Pasquale, Mary, Jerome, and Joseph.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Graveside services and interment will follow at Springhill Cemetery in Fargo.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
