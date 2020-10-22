1/1
Robert A. Batz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. Batz

Kenockee Township - 86, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, after many recent months of health struggles.

He was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 13, 1934, son of the late Henry and Catherine (Galba) Batz.

Bob was a lifelong baker and operated Roberto's bakery in Taylor and most recently in Port Huron, which was sold in the year of 2000. He loved living in the country where he enjoyed gardening, hunting, being outside, raising chickens and turkeys, and making pizza in his outside pizza oven. He was a phenomenal cook and everyone enjoyed the food he prepared. Most importantly, he loved the time spent with his family.

Surviving in addition to his loving wife Gisa of 51 years are his five children, Robert (Cindy) Batz of Port Sanilac, Phillip (Lisa) Batz of Ohio, Catherine Batz of Clinton Township, Andreas Batz of Kimball Township, and Joe (Shannon) Batz of Port Huron; 10 grandchildren, Christopher (Carrie), Jennifer (Josh), Chloe, Gavin, Ethan, Brooklynn, Justin (Jenna), Brianna, Ryan, and Taylor; and five great-grandchildren, Emma, Logan, Nolan, Mia, and Hallie.

Robert was preceded in death by his siblings, Phillip, Pasquale, Mary, Jerome, and Joseph.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Graveside services and interment will follow at Springhill Cemetery in Fargo.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Home
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved