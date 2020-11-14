1/1
Robert A. Hendry
Robert A. Hendry

Croswell - Robert Alexander Hendry, 88, of Croswell, passed away November 12, 2020. He was born April 24, 1932, in Detroit, and was adopted by Alex and Cleo Hendry. He married Rose McLane on October 20, 1951.

Bob was a proud member of the United States Army and was a sniper in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Community of Christ (RLDS) Church, and served as an ordained Elder, and for many years as Pastor. Bob was the caretaker of the Blue Water Reunion Grounds for 20+ years. He worked tirelessly on behalf of Outreach International. Bob loved dancing, roller skating, playing cards, swimming, traveling (to all 50 states), and especially walking every day. Another of Bob's favorite things to do was to faithfully donate over 20 gallons of blood, with Rosie.

He is survived by three children; Cleo (John) Barrett of MI, Laurie (Tim) Decker of MI, and Crystal (Bill) Embry of MO; grandchildren; John and Jared Barrett, Rachel Green, Harmony Crocker, Christopher Decker, Julia Schubert, Billy Embry II, Rebecca Vipperman, and great grandchildren; Olivia and Annabelle Barrett, Henry and Jack Crocker, John Patrick and Brooks Barrett, Ben, Elliot and Torin Embry, Jackson, Jace, and Janessa Schubert.

Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife "Rosie," of 65 years, daughter, Jody Lynn, grandson, Timothy Decker, and brother, Dick Hendry.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Croswell Cemetery.

Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations/memorials be given to Outreach International.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to serve the family.

View obituary and share memories at www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
