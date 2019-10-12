|
Robert & Eileen Lozon
St. Clair - In Celebration of the Lives of Robert and Eileen Lozon
Born August 26, 1931 in Marine City, Michigan, Robert Lozon sailed the inland lakes for U.S. Steel during his early years. As the Korean War was in swing, he served his country in the army. By the time he met my mother, he was working for the auto industry. My mother, Eileen Ahles, supported her family through employment at Chris Craft. She was born on April 15, 1931. After high School, she married Jack Tallman in which they had four children: Mike, Deb, Jack, and Tim. Due to health issues, Jack had passed. During her time at Chris Craft, my mother was introduced to my father. They later married in the St. Mary's Church in St. Clair in July of 1968. A couple years later, Jeff was born and in 1973, Kelly. Eileen retired from employment to take care of her family. They both enjoyed working around the house. Dad made wood crafts while Mom enjoyed baking, sewing, and reading. In 2005, they moved to Indian River, Michigan to spend their final years. Dad passed on December 16, 2015 and Mom joined him on October 10, 2019. Their legacy lies within their children and abundant grand children whom lives they have impacted. They surely will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16 at L.C. Friederichs & Son Funeral Home, St. Clair. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials to Pines Veterinary Clinic 8769
M-119, Harbor Springs, MI 49740. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit:
www.lcfandson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019