Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Robert B. Buckley Obituary
Robert B. Buckley

Fort Gratiot - Robert B. Buckley, 76, of Wales Township, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

He was born November 7, 1942 in Warren to the late Frank and Frances Buckley. He married Judith "Judy" Wilson on December 21, 1963 in Port Huron. She died June 1, 2018.

Mr. Buckley was a senior buyer with General Dynamics, had also worked for Chrysler Corporation and was a licensed contractor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, going to the casino, traveling, taking care of his house and yard, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by three sons, Robert "Terry" Buckley, James Buckley and Brent Buckley; daughters-in-law, Monica Buckley, Ann Marie Howe and Pamela Buckley; grandchildren, Ashley (Jeff) Cobb, Robert, Katlyn, Breanna, Hannah, Jordan, Benjamin, Luke, Jayden, Ciena, Carson, Wyatt and Winnie Buckley; great grandchildren, Kyle Symon, Avery and Tyler Cobb and Bella Horton; siblings, Gerald (Sally) Buckley, Ronald (Jeanette) Buckley, Henry Buckley, Shirley Rahn and Betty Wenta; sister-in-law, Patricia Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Rev. Max Amstutz will officiate.

Burial will be in Caswell Cemetery, Kimball Township. Pallbearers will be his grandsons.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 5, 2019
