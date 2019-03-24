Services
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Covington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert B. Covington


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert B. Covington Obituary
Robert B. Covington

Marysville - Robert Bartlett Covington, 82, of Marysville died Saturday, March 16, 2019.

He was born October 20, 1936 in Hopkins County, Texas to the late Robert F. and Lona Mae Covington. He married Jane Breedlove on December 3, 1960 in Lubbock, Texas. She preceded him in death on August 1, 2016.

Bob grew up in Fabens, Texas and is a graduate of Fabens High School and Texas Tech University where he earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering. Bob and Jane lived in Odessa, Texas until 1976, spent 10 years in Beaumont, Texas and moved to Marysville, MI in 1986 where they remained the rest of their lives. Bob's career as a chemical engineer included time with Rexene, Mobil Chemical, Genesis Polymers and Novacor. After retirement, he obtained his real estate license and worked for Real Estate Masters in Port Huron, MI. He was active in Rotary Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography, homebrew beer, tennis, golf and his bridge club. Known as R.B. by family and Bob by his friends, he will be remembered for his kindness to others, his sense of humor, as a connoisseur of fine coffee, beer and cheese, as the best dad ever, and as a true 'southern gentleman.'

Bob is survived by his daughter, Carol Covington Sherron; his son, Robert Walter "Rob" Covington; his grandchild, Ashley Sherron; sister-in-law, Daisy Breedlove; nephew, Scott (Jinny) Breedlove and their children Joel, John, Jenna and Jade.

Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home with visitation beginning at noon. Reverend Joseph Doenges will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Marysville Community Fund. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marysville Funeral Home
Download Now