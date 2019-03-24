Robert B. Covington



Marysville - Robert Bartlett Covington, 82, of Marysville died Saturday, March 16, 2019.



He was born October 20, 1936 in Hopkins County, Texas to the late Robert F. and Lona Mae Covington. He married Jane Breedlove on December 3, 1960 in Lubbock, Texas. She preceded him in death on August 1, 2016.



Bob grew up in Fabens, Texas and is a graduate of Fabens High School and Texas Tech University where he earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering. Bob and Jane lived in Odessa, Texas until 1976, spent 10 years in Beaumont, Texas and moved to Marysville, MI in 1986 where they remained the rest of their lives. Bob's career as a chemical engineer included time with Rexene, Mobil Chemical, Genesis Polymers and Novacor. After retirement, he obtained his real estate license and worked for Real Estate Masters in Port Huron, MI. He was active in Rotary Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography, homebrew beer, tennis, golf and his bridge club. Known as R.B. by family and Bob by his friends, he will be remembered for his kindness to others, his sense of humor, as a connoisseur of fine coffee, beer and cheese, as the best dad ever, and as a true 'southern gentleman.'



Bob is survived by his daughter, Carol Covington Sherron; his son, Robert Walter "Rob" Covington; his grandchild, Ashley Sherron; sister-in-law, Daisy Breedlove; nephew, Scott (Jinny) Breedlove and their children Joel, John, Jenna and Jade.



Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home with visitation beginning at noon. Reverend Joseph Doenges will officiate.



Memorials may be made to the Marysville Community Fund. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.