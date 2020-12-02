1/1
Robert Baxter
Robert Baxter

Port Huron - Robert Baxter, age 61, of Port Huron, passed away on December 1, 2020. Today, we lost our son, our brother and our best friend. In our hearts forever. He was born on August 20,1959, in Port Huron.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, vacations, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Paula Harp, siblings; Donald (Natalie) Baxter, Pauline Lynch, Joseph (Bonita) Baxter, Maryann (Ken) Snyder, John (Cindy) Baxter, Jeff (Robin) Baxter, Carolann (Robert) Wyllie, Heidi (Tim) Distelrath, Chris (Tammy) Harp, Debbie (Mike) Berbue, and Julie (Mark) Kreutzman, along with dear friend, Patricia Moore.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Baxter.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

View obituary and share memories at www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
