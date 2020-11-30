1/1
Robert C. "Bob" Malone
Robert "Bob" C. Malone

China Twp. - Robert "Bob" C. Malone, age 85, of China Twp., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on November 29, 2020. He was born June 16, 1935 in Detroit to the late Richard and Carmella Malone.

On July 11, 1959 Bob married Aretta "Babe" Klein. He proudly served with the U.S. Army. Bob was employed as a truck driver for 36 years with the majority of those years driving for Express Freightline. He was also a proud member of Teamsters Local #299. Bob was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Casco Twp. He formerly served on the China Twp. Planning Commission. He enjoyed duck carving, outdoor activities and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his sons, Randy (Andrea) Malone, Ron (Lana) Malone and Rodney (Dale) Malone; grandchildren, Niccole, Dylan, Conner and Logan Malone; great grandchildren, Owen, Aaron and Jaxon Malone and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Nathleen "Dolly" Malone.

A private family service will be conducted with a memorial service to be scheduled later in 2021 for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, American Cancer Society or McLaren Hospice (1515 Cal Dr., Davison, MI 48423.

Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com




Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
