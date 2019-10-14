Services
Committal
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Lakeside Cemetery
Robert C. Olde Jr.

Robert C. Olde Jr. Obituary
Robert C. Olde, Jr.

Alexander, VA - Robert C. Odle Jr. 75 of Alexandria, VA died on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at his home after an illness of several months. He was the son of Robert C. Odle and Elizabeth Lassen Odle. Committal services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Odle family lot close to Gratiot Avenue in Lakeside Cemetery. The Rev. Msgr. Peter J. Vaghi will officiate. Local arrangements are by Smith Family Funeral Home. Contributions may be made in Mr. Odle's memory to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harwood Rd NE, Washington, DC 20017.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019
