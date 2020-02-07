|
Robert C. Palmateer
Port Huron - Robert Charles Palmateer, 66, of Port Huron, died Thursday, February 6, 2020.
He was born July 27, 1953 in Port Huron to the late Charles and Jacqueline Palmateer. He married his childhood sweetheart, Maureen Lower, on March 3, 1973 in Marysville United Methodist Church.
Bob was a 1971 graduate of Marysville High School. He worked in packaging for over 40 years including over 20 years with Lipari Foods. He loved his job and was the hardest working guy around. Bob loved life. He was a family man, nothing was more important to him. He enjoyed boating and loved living on the river. He loved traveling. He shared a very special bond with the love of his life, his granddaughter, Peyton.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Maureen; daughter, Shannon (Jason) Mikolayek; granddaughter, Peyton; four brothers, Gerald, Thomas, Michael (Marie), and William (Lynn) Palmateer; two sisters, Cynthia Grady and Patricia (Don) Tucker; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his best buddy, Otis, his golden retriever. He was preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Stommel.
Visitation will be held from 3-5 & 6-8 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. Dr. Joseph Baunoch will officiate.
Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Betty Kearns Cancer Fund. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020