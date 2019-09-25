|
Robert Charles Parrish
Fort Gratiot - Robert Charles Parrish, 90, of Fort Gratiot, passed away on September 21, 2019.
He was born on April 27, 1929 in Fort Gratiot, son of the late John and Cora Parrish.
Robert married Beverly J. Goodband on July 22, 2006 in Port Huron.
He served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. Robert was a member of the American Legion in Marysville. He loved his 1929 Model A Ford Roadster, woodworking, hunting, bike riding and playing shuffleboard with his wife. Robert was a roll re-winder. He retired from E.B. Eddy Paper Company. Robert loved interacting with his children and animals.
Robert is survived by his wife, Beverly Jean Wallace; son, Robert Charles Parrish II; daughter, Lynn (Shawn) McFarlane; son, Tom (Judy) Parrish; daughter, Jeanne Gardner and a son, Jim (Kim) Parrish; five stepchildren and their spouses and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly Elaine (Wallace) Parrish and nine brothers and sisters.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron. Pastor Don Barth of Victory Baptist Church will officiate.
Visiting hours will be held Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
The St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard will conduct Military Honors along with the National Veterans.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorial tributes may be made to the Senior Center.
www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 25, 2019