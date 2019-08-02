Resources
Robert Colin Hoffman, 74, passed away November 29,2018 with hospice in Ft. Orange, Florida. Bob was born July 10, 1944 to James and Gladys Hoffman of Port Huron, MI.   Bob was the proud owner of 3 motorcycle dealerships for 22 years located in Owosso, Saginaw and Ionia. He later went on to become a Registered Nurse here in Michigan and later in Florida, where he retired. Bob's hobbies included motorcycles, hunting, fishing and scuba diving.   Bob was proceeded in death by his parents, James and Gladys Hoffman, brother James (Jimmy) Hoffman, friends Jim Colbeck and Steve Davis. He is survived by his children Kimberely Hoffman-Griebel (George) FL, Shawna (B.J.) Hoffman (Ionia) and Brock Hoffman (Laura) (Reed City). Grandchildren Brenden Hoffman, Bradly Lebel (Stephanie) and Izac Heynig. Bob also has 2 great-grandchildren, Haven & Silas Lebel. Friends, Joe & Marsha Ronin, Harvey & Ethel Lovelace, Larry & Joann Cambell, Kay Colbeck and Diane Davis.   In rememberence of Bob, we will be holding a celebration of life, 12:00 (noon,) Sunday August 4, 2019 at 212 Quay Street, Yachat Club followed by a small luncheon.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 2, 2019
