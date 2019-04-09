|
Robert "Bob" Dale Clark
Harrison - Robert "Bob" Dale Clark 77 of Harrison passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center-Clare. Robert was born May 8, 1941 in Dexter, Missouri, the son of Doyle and Lucille (Lewis) Clark. Mr. Clark honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Bob had resided in Harrison since 2014, coming from Lake City, Michigan and previously from Adair, Michigan. Mr. Clark retired from Ford Motor Company after thirty years of faithful and dedicated service. Bob was a member of First Baptist Church, Harrison. He loved the game of golf and enjoyed every opportunity to play. Bob was a fan and dedicated attendee of his grandchildren's sporting and school events. He diligently studied his Bible and attended church regularly. Mr. Clark was an avid Spartan fan and fisherman.
Surviving Bob are his loving children and grandchildren; son, Edward (Joan) Clark of Charleston, West Virginia, grandchildren; Courtney (Jason) Proctor, Nicholas (Jacquelin) Clark and Elizabeth (Nathan) Hess, daughter, Cristina (Randall) Testerman of New Albany, Indiana, grandchildren; Jennel (Edgar) Ross, Cassianne Endres (Jared) and Stuart Endres, son, Jeffrey (Tracy) Clark of Lacey's Spring, Alabama, grandson, Corey "Coop" Clark, son, Dale (Susan) Clark of Harrison, grandson's; Tyler Clark and Ryan Clark, son, Bruce (Tina) Clark of St. Clair, Michigan, granddaughter, Alexandria Clark, six great-grandchildren, two sisters; Elizabeth Wiesemann of Lake City and Mary Vano also of Lake City, two brothers; Mike (Donna) Clark of Warren, Michigan and Darrell (Drucie) Clark of Texas, plus many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Clark was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Charles Clark.
Funeral services honoring Mr. Clark will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from First Baptist Church,3088 Mostetler Road, Harrison, with Pastor Tim Tanner officiating. Military honors will take place immediately following services under the auspices of the American Legion Post 404 Honor Guard. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. from Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison. Burial will be in the Lake City Cemetery, Lake City. Memorial gifts in memory of Mr. Clark may be considered to: First Baptist Church, Harrison or Veterans Freedom Park, Harrison. To share an online memory or condolence with Bob's family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mr. Clark are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989) 539-7810.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 9, 2019