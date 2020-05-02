|
|
Robert David Richardson
St. Clair - Robert David Richardson, age 59, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, May 1, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Dana and son, Evan.
Robert was a journeyman pipefitter, a longtime member of Pipefitters Local 636. Robert enjoyed his family, deer hunting, and fishing. He also made fabulous pizza.
Robert is also survived by his brother, Jeff; father and mother in law, Gerald and Sally Vogel; in-laws, Mary, Iris and Lilly Richardson, Sara and Garth Crago, Johanna and Nate Larch, as well as many nieces, nephews, work, and childhood friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Averil Richardson; brothers, John, Steve, and infant child.
Arrangements with Young Funeral Home. No services are currently planned, a memorial will be held at a later date. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 2 to May 3, 2020