Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert David Richardson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert David Richardson Obituary
Robert David Richardson

St. Clair - Robert David Richardson, age 59, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, May 1, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Dana and son, Evan.

Robert was a journeyman pipefitter, a longtime member of Pipefitters Local 636. Robert enjoyed his family, deer hunting, and fishing. He also made fabulous pizza.

Robert is also survived by his brother, Jeff; father and mother in law, Gerald and Sally Vogel; in-laws, Mary, Iris and Lilly Richardson, Sara and Garth Crago, Johanna and Nate Larch, as well as many nieces, nephews, work, and childhood friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Averil Richardson; brothers, John, Steve, and infant child.

Arrangements with Young Funeral Home. No services are currently planned, a memorial will be held at a later date. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 2 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -