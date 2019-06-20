|
Robert Diehl
Port Huron - Robert (Bob) Diehl, 76, formerly of Port Huron, Michigan, passed away on December 20, 2018 after a short illness. For the last several years Bob served as an Episcopal priest at St. Paul's, Port Huron and many parishes in South Carolina. Bob received his bachelor's degree from Wayne State University and his master's degree from Eastern Michigan University. He was a talented cook, singer, and mentor as well as a patient listener, a gracious and hospitable host, and voracious reader.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jane; his daughter Heather C. Diehl and son-in-law J.F. Bierlein of San Antonio, TX; his daughter Atala (Diehl) and son-in-law Wayne Snipes of Charleston, SC, and his beloved grandchildren Davison and Atala Avery Moore of Charleston, SC. He is also survived by several exchange students around the world. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 AM at Grace Episcopal Church 1213 6th St. Port Huron, MI. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Camp Chickagami, 924 North Niagara St., Saginaw, MI 48062.
Published in The Times Herald from June 20 to June 21, 2019