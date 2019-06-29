|
Robert DuChane
China Township - Robert F. DuChane, 69, of China Township entered eternal life on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Robert was born on December 15, 1949 in St. Clair to the late Clement and Germaine DuChane. After high school, Robert served the US Army during the Vietnam War. After the war, Robert worked construction until he took over the family propane business, DuChane's Propane for 30 years until his retirement. Robert met Anita and spent many wonderful years together. Robert was a genuine people person and enjoyed singing karaoke. He also repaired small engines in his free time. Robert was a member of the VFW Algonac Post 3901 and the . Robert is survived by his son, Robert; granddaughter, Amelia of Marine City; wife, Anita; step-children, Kenneth Denean of China Township and Traci (Richard) Itrich of Cottrellville; sister, Debbie Erdmann of Port Huron. Visitation will be at Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery, East China Township. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on June 29, 2019