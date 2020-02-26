|
Robert E. "Ed" Bean
Port Huron - Robert Edward Bean, 79, of Port Huron, died Friday, February 14, 2020.
He was born on December 21, 1940 in Urbana, Ohio and married Sharon Maxine Milliken on December 4, 1964 in Corunna, Ontario, Canada.
Ed graduated from Triad High School in 1958. He then earned a degree in Physical Education from Union College in Kentucky and while there was a talented sprinter on the track team. He received his Master's Degree from Eastern Michigan University. Ed worked for the Port Huron Area School District for 36 years. He began his teaching career as a P.E. teacher and later became Assistant Principal and then Principal at Chippewa Middle School before his retirement in 2004. Ed enjoyed golfing and gardening, and was an avid Ohio State Fan.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon; children, Chris (Amy) Bean and Jennifer (James) Ward; three grandchildren, Adam Ward, Madelyn and Colin Bean; sisters, Barbara Kennedy and Darlene Bean; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends, including his golf buddies, Fred Witter and Ron Hartson. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Bean; and his mother, Iona "Jerry" Deschler.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Trinity Lutheran Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Reverend Paul Kruse will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020