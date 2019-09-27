Services
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church
Robert E. Cone Obituary
Robert E. Cone

Kimball Township - Robert Edgar Cone, 64, of Kimball Township, died Thursday, September 26, 2019.

He was born November 9, 1954 in Mount Clemens to the late Edgar and Catherine Cone.

Robert was employed at Detroit Edison for 28 years prior to his retirement. He was an avid hunter.

Robert is survived by a daughter, Trisha Cone; a son, Michael E. Cone; a brother, William E. (Deborah) Cone; and his twin sister, Barbara Cone.

Visitation will be from 2 -5 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home.

A Funeral Mass will be held

at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 in St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Reverend Lee Acervo will officiate.

Burial will be in Memphis Cemetery.

To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
