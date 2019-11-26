|
|
Robert E. Crawford
Fort Gratiot - Robert E. Crawford, 89, of Fort Gratiot, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 25, 2019.
He was born April 13, 1930 in Lum, Michigan to the late Mary and Reverend Kinniman Crawford.
Mr. Crawford was employed for over 30 years with Mueller Brass Company and also built and operated the Fort Gratiot Parks, which are named after him, for 50 years. He enjoyed snowmobiling and hunting.
He is survived by two children, Reverend Richard (Connie) Crawford and Nancy (Eric) Miller; seven grandchildren, Reverend Jason (Becky) Crawford, Ryan, Andrew (Renee), Nicole, Audrey, Avery and Allison Miller; many great grandchildren; a sister, Arlee Gram; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Audrey who died in 1974.
Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Monday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Mr. Crawford's grandson, The Reverend Jason Crawford will officiate.
Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Micah, Zach, Drew and Ben Crawford, Ryan, Andy, Keghan and Ethan Miller.
Memorials may be made to Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Belleville, Michigan. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019