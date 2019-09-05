Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Griswold Street Baptist Church
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Griswold Street Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Galeski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Galeski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Galeski Obituary
Robert E. Galeski

Port Huron - Robert E. Galeski, 75, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Mr. Galeski was employed with American Tape.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; five children, Missy Galeski, April Gentner, Joe (Melissa) Galeski, Joy (Derrick) Daggett and Rodney Galeski; seven grandchildren; a brother, Richard Galeski; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 in Griswold Street Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Memorial contributions to Griswold Street Baptist Church.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now