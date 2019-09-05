|
|
Robert E. Galeski
Port Huron - Robert E. Galeski, 75, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Mr. Galeski was employed with American Tape.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; five children, Missy Galeski, April Gentner, Joe (Melissa) Galeski, Joy (Derrick) Daggett and Rodney Galeski; seven grandchildren; a brother, Richard Galeski; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 in Griswold Street Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions to Griswold Street Baptist Church.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 5, 2019