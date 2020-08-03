Robert E. Jarvis
Fort Gratiot - Robert Earl Jarvis, 97, of Fort Gratiot, died Sunday, August 2, 2020.
He was born December 5, 1922 in Port Huron to the late Thomas and Nellie Jarvis. He married Edith Baumann on August 21, 1943 in Great Falls, Montana. She died May 30, 2004.
Robert was a 1940 graduate of St. Stephen High School and then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. He retired from Mueller Brass with over 30 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, playing softball, bowling, playing cards and watching Detroit Tigers baseball. Robert was a devout Catholic and charter member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He was a past commander of the American Legion, J. Edward Mallorey Post 449.
He is survived by his children, Richard Jarvis, Rodney (Darlene) Jarvis, Christina (Steven) Skornicka and Mark Jarvis; grandchildren, Jason, Joshua, Nicholas, Anne, Hannah, Ashley and Christina; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Edwin; and sisters, Mabel and Helen.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Port Huron. The Reverend Zbigniew Zomerfeld will officiate.
Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the St. Clair County Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Army.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Mary Catholic Church, Port Huron.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
.