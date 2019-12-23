|
|
Robert E. Troy
Marysville - Robert Edward Troy, 88, of Marysville, died Saturday, December 21, 2019.
He was born December 21, 1931 in Port Huron to the late Edward and Velma Troy, the oldest of nine siblings. He married Patricia Ann King on January 22, 1955 in St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Robert was a 1949 graduate of St. Stephen High School and then went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was discharged in 1954. He was employed as the Manager and Building Inspector for East China Charter Township until his retirement. Robert was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Marysville Council #9526, 4th degree, Marysville Golf Club, and the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; five children, Robert (Joan) Troy, Angela Patterson, Jeffrey (Patty) Troy, Mary (Gary) Siemen and Christopher (Lisa) Troy; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Timothy James Troy; a son-in-law, Michael Patterson; and daughter-in-law, Charlotte Troy.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m.
Mr. Troy will lie in state at St. Christopher Catholic Church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019. The Reverend James Arwady will officiate.
Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery with military honors conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
The family prefers memorial contributions to the Knights of Columbus Marysville Council #9526 or St. Christopher Catholic Church. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019