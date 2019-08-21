Services
Berean Baptist Church
309 County Road 42 E
Burnsville, MN 55306
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Berean Baptist Church
309 County Rd. 42
Burnsville, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Berean Baptist Church
309 County Rd. 42
Burnsville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edward "Ed" Anderson


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Edward "Ed" Anderson Obituary
Robert Edward "Ed" Anderson

Eagan, MN - Robert Edward "Ed" Anderson, 54 of Eagan, Minnesota, passed away on August 19, 2019, following a bicycle accident. Ed was born at the old St. Clair Hospital in St. Clair on September 20, 1964, and was raised in St. Clair. He graduated from the Interlochen Arts Academy and received his BS degree from the University of Michigan and his MS from the University of Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert R. Anderson and Janet Snitchler (nee Bugbee), and sister Carol J. Anderson. He is survived by wife Penny, children Victoria, Alex and Tim; sister Charlotte Anderson (Robert Friedsberg) and brother Thomas R. (Kimberly) Anderson II.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Avenue, Burnsville, MN. Visitation will also begin at 9:30 am on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Berean Baptist Church, 309 County Rd. 42, Burnsville, MN. With the funeral service beginning at 11:00 am at the church. Services are on Thursday at 11:00 am, August 22, 2019, at Berean Baptist Church, 309 County Rd. 42, Burnsville, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are preferred.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.