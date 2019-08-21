|
|
Robert Edward "Ed" Anderson
Eagan, MN - Robert Edward "Ed" Anderson, 54 of Eagan, Minnesota, passed away on August 19, 2019, following a bicycle accident. Ed was born at the old St. Clair Hospital in St. Clair on September 20, 1964, and was raised in St. Clair. He graduated from the Interlochen Arts Academy and received his BS degree from the University of Michigan and his MS from the University of Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert R. Anderson and Janet Snitchler (nee Bugbee), and sister Carol J. Anderson. He is survived by wife Penny, children Victoria, Alex and Tim; sister Charlotte Anderson (Robert Friedsberg) and brother Thomas R. (Kimberly) Anderson II.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Avenue, Burnsville, MN. Visitation will also begin at 9:30 am on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Berean Baptist Church, 309 County Rd. 42, Burnsville, MN. With the funeral service beginning at 11:00 am at the church. Services are on Thursday at 11:00 am, August 22, 2019, at Berean Baptist Church, 309 County Rd. 42, Burnsville, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are preferred.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 21, 2019