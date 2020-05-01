|
Robert G. and Gilberta M. Carion
St. Clair - Robert G. Carion, age 89, passed away November 19, 2019. Gilberta M. Carion, age 90, passed away April 23, 2020. Bob and Gil celebrated 64 years of wedded bliss. Bob and Gil are predeceased by their parents: George & Margaret Carion and Alfonse & Jeanne VanDoninck, siblings: Bill, Margie and Joe, daughter, Barb, grandson Kelsey, and best friends, Ken & Lois. They are survived by their children, Cathy (Rob) Fielitz, Sue (Kim) Hunt, Barb (Don) Ranoni, Judy (Chris) Simpson, Eileen (Gary) Jakubiak, Brian (Kellie) Carion, Patsy (Bill) Kost, and Joe (MaryBeth) Carion. She will truly be missed by her 20 grandchildren and 6 great grandsons, with one more arriving in September. Attached links provide obituary information. https://www.youngcolonial.com/obituaries/Robert-Carion/#!/Obituary
And https://www.youngcolonial.com/obituaries/Gilberta-Carion/.
Final inurnment for both Gil and Bob will be at St. Paul's on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe, Michigan at a future date.
