Robert "Bob" G. Fochtman
Port Huron - Bob, 86, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born to Ray and Etta Fochtman in Petoskey, Michigan.
He married Barbara on October 25 1958 in Detroit, Michigan. They were married for nearly 62 years.
Bob was a graduate of Central Michigan University, went to Navy Officer's Candidate School in Newport, RI, and was a bombardier navigator on an A3D Skywarrior. After the Navy, he taught math at Central High School in Battle Creek before moving to Port Huron in 1971. Bob taught math at Port Huron Northern H.S. and retired in 1987. He worked as an Immigration Officer on the Blue Water Bridge from 1983 until 1998. As a member of the Port Huron Yacht Club, Bob and Barb enjoyed racing their Cal25 sailboat for many years. He served as a timer for the race committee, and enjoyed socializing with the friends they made at the PHYC. Bob worked briefly at West Marine and while there discovered hand-held GPS devices. He and Barb became avid Geocachers and found nearly 13,000 of them over the years, in places all over the country and Canada. Bob traveled to many places throughout the world. He loved reading, his cat, Kamilah and was known for his humor and his stories. He instilled in his daughters a love for nature and the outdoors and will be very lovingly missed by Barb, Karen and Nan.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Fochtman; his daughters, Nancy (Dan) Nieser of Louisville, KY, and Karen (Mark) Hein of Novato, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Ray Fochtman and Ray's wife Betty.
Thank you so much to the kind and caring staff at Blue Water Hospice Home in Marysville for making his last weeks as bearable as possible.
There will be no service. Bob will be buried in Greenwood Cemetery in Petoskey.
Contributions to the Port Huron Yacht Club would be appreciated.
Arrangements were entrusted to Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com