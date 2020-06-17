Robert G. Hand
Smiths Creek - Robert G. Hand, 72, of Smiths Creek, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

He was born November 13, 1947 in Port Huron to the late Robert and Emma Hand. He married Linda Kay Simmons on June 10, 1947 in Port Huron. She died February 7, 2020.

Bob was employed with Cargill Salt Company for 45 years and was Kimball Township Clerk for 8 years. He enjoyed bird watching, attending church and was an avid Detroit Tigers fan.

He is survived by three children, Terri (Mike) Holloway, Laurie (Franc) Cassar and Scott Hand; three grandchildren, Darren Dillon, Emily Holloway and Skylar Hand; two sisters, Linda (Jim) Belesky and Nancy (Dan) Schindler; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Hand.

Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Monday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of visitors will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.

Funeral services for the family will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the Marysville Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to watch the service by logging on to Robert's obituary page on the funeral home website. Pastor Bill Forbes will officiate.

Inurnment will be in Caswell Cemetery, Kimball Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to SONS. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com




Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
