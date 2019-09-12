|
Robert G. "Bob" Hartnett
Port Huron - Robert Gregory "Bob" Hartnett, 64, of Port Huron, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 as a result of a brain tumor.
He was born May 21, 1955 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Richard and Barbara Hartnett. He married Lynn Curtiss on August 25, 2000 in Port Huron.
Mr. Hartnett owned and operated Michigan Industrial Products. He was involved in Port Huron hockey his entire life. He played minor hockey, on the SC4 hockey team, and in the men's league. He also enjoyed watching the Flags, Beacons and Ice Hawks. He loved traveling to Fort Meyers Beach, Florida and Las Vegas, spending time with his granddaughter, Paisley, and Saturday afternoons at the Roche Bar with close friends.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn; a son, Steven (Ally) Curtiss; his granddaughter, Paisley Curtiss; four siblings, Nancy Napolitan, Jill (Dale) Minard, Sally Kolar and Katie (John) Nowicki; his mother-in-law, Margaret Schott; a sister-in-law, Lori (Dan) Armbruster; a brother-in-law, Doug (Melissa) Schott; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Trisha Hartnett; father-in-law, Marvin Schott; and brother-in-law, Gerald Napolitan.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Friday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Colonial Woods Missionary Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Reverend Phil Whetstone will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron. Pallbearers will be Douglas Schott, Steven Curtiss, John Nowicki; Jacob Schott, Colin Nowicki, A.J. Armbruster and Greg and Kevin Napolitan. Honorary pallbearer will be Dan Armbruster.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice Home or the Blue Water Area Humane Society. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 12, 2019