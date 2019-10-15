|
|
Robert G. Knight
Carsonville - Robert George Knight, age 96, of Alma, formerly Carsonville, died Monday, October 14, 2019 at Masonic Pathways in Alma.
He was born January 17, 1923 in Carsonville, son of the late George A. and Ruth L. (Hayes) Knight. Bob married Joyce Foss on February 11, 1950 in Carsonville.
Bob was a retired farmer and rural mail carrier. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Lexington, Port Sanilac F&AM Lodge #237, Saginaw Elf Khurafeh Temple, Sandusky O.E.S. Chapter #273, R.A.M. #27 Lexington, Lexington Commandry #27, and past President of the Sanilac Shrine Club.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; 2 sons, David, PhD of Collinsville, OH, and Patrick, PhD of Manhattan, KS; daughter, Joyce Coyne of Royal Oak; 6 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his brothers, Gene, George, and Bradley Knight, and sister, Winifred Bombyk.
Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Thursday, October 17 at Pomeroy Funeral Home, Carsonville. Burial will be in the Washington Cemetery.
Visiting 3-8 PM Wednesday, and 10-11 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Masonic Service 7 PM Wednesday.
Memorials may be made to the Sanilac Shrine Club, or the Church.
www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019