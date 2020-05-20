|
Robert G. Maddelein
East China Twp. - 94, of East China Twp., died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Ascension River District Hospital, East China Twp.
He was born Wednesday, April 28, 1926, in Detroit the son of the late Henry and Mary (DeFauw) Maddelein.
Robert served his country with the United States Navy during WWII as a radioman 2nd Class from 1944 to 1946. He was awarded 4 medals, including the American Area Campaign Medal, and the WWII Victory Medal.
He married Mary Alice Claeys on Saturday, June 26, 1954, at St. Veronica Catholic Church, East Detroit.
Robert was employed as an electrician by ABAR-Ipsen for many years. He was a graduate of Northwestern University, a parishioner of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Richmond and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling and camping, but mostly being together with his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife Mary of 65 years are six children and their spouses, Greg and Lourdes of Holt, Renee and Chris Donathan of Sterling Heights, Barb and Tom Bailer of Cordova, Alaska, Doug and Cindy of Hendersonville, NC, Peggy (Tom Monahan) Gooding of Davisburg, and Michael (Wendy Loehr) of Northville; 12 grandchildren, 16 1/2 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Edith (Stanley) Schweiger, Lawrence (Mildred) Maddelein, James (Alice) Maddelein, Marge (Jim) Thelen and Helen (Richard) Schulte.
The family honors the memory of Robert and, being respectful of COVID 19 guidelines, invites you to attend graveside services 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at St. Michaels Cemetery, Richmond. Fr. Joseph Mallia, pastor, will officiate.
Arrangements are by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family". For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 20 to May 22, 2020