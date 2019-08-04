Services
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Vince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert H. Vince


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert H. Vince Obituary
Robert H. Vince

Marysville - Robert H. Vince, 90, of Marysville, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

He was born January 9, 1929 in Superior, Wisconsin to the late Robert and Rosella Vince. He married Jeanine Bergren on August 15, 1949 in Superior, Wisconsin.

Mr. Vince served in the U. S. Army and was employed with Enbridge as a pipeline oil deliveryman. He enjoyed biking, walking, tennis and playing in the Friday morning Marysville golf league.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jeanine; two sons, Scott (Lynn) Vince and Sandy (Jeannie) Vince; four grandchildren, Lisa (Hans) Koppenhoefer, Lauren (Tyler) Penley, Andrea (Ken) Baas and Amy Vince; four great grandchildren, Landon and Makaiah Koppenhoefer, Kenley and Kaylin Baas; and several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held in Kinney Cemetery, Clyde Township.

Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marysville Funeral Home
Download Now