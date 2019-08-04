|
Robert H. Vince
Marysville - Robert H. Vince, 90, of Marysville, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
He was born January 9, 1929 in Superior, Wisconsin to the late Robert and Rosella Vince. He married Jeanine Bergren on August 15, 1949 in Superior, Wisconsin.
Mr. Vince served in the U. S. Army and was employed with Enbridge as a pipeline oil deliveryman. He enjoyed biking, walking, tennis and playing in the Friday morning Marysville golf league.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jeanine; two sons, Scott (Lynn) Vince and Sandy (Jeannie) Vince; four grandchildren, Lisa (Hans) Koppenhoefer, Lauren (Tyler) Penley, Andrea (Ken) Baas and Amy Vince; four great grandchildren, Landon and Makaiah Koppenhoefer, Kenley and Kaylin Baas; and several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held in Kinney Cemetery, Clyde Township.
Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 4, 2019