Robert Harland Colein
East China Twp. - Robert Harland Colein, age 73, of East China Township, passed away April 3, 2019. He was born December 31, 1945 in Detroit to the late Harland Charles and Eileen Anna (Beil) Colein.
Bob studied engineering at the University of Michigan for 3+ years, until the needs of the new business he had started with his brother (PMR Industries) demanded his full attention.
He was also active in community service to St. Clair County. This included being on the Machine Shop Advisory Committee for St. Clair Community College, the Tool & Die Apprenticeship Advisory Committee for SC4, and the Business Education Partnership Council for St. Clair County. He also taught Machinery Handbook classes at SC4. As a member of the State of Michigan Advisory Committee, Bob went to Germany to study their educational and apprenticeship system to help improve our educational and apprenticeship system. He also hosted plant tours for high school students and took on a number of apprentices at PMR Industries. He retired in 2004 to Sugar Island at Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Pensinsula for 11 years and then moved back to St. Clair County in 2015.
He is survived by his wife, JudithAnn (Lozon) and sons Jaeren and Keir Sayenga, his brother Tim (Sandy), his sister Sherry (Don) Dungjen, nieces (Michelle, Dawn-Marie, Katie, and Lisa), nephews (Brian and Jason), grandchildren (Victoria, Kaale, Kaedon, Devynn, Owen, Jacob, and Alex), and two great grandchildren (Emileigh and Alanna), extended family and many friends.
A Celebration of his Life Gathering will be planned for the summer at his home. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 14, 2019