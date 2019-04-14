Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Colein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Harland Colein


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Harland Colein Obituary
Robert Harland Colein

East China Twp. - Robert Harland Colein, age 73, of East China Township, passed away April 3, 2019. He was born December 31, 1945 in Detroit to the late Harland Charles and Eileen Anna (Beil) Colein.

Bob studied engineering at the University of Michigan for 3+ years, until the needs of the new business he had started with his brother (PMR Industries) demanded his full attention.

He was also active in community service to St. Clair County. This included being on the Machine Shop Advisory Committee for St. Clair Community College, the Tool & Die Apprenticeship Advisory Committee for SC4, and the Business Education Partnership Council for St. Clair County. He also taught Machinery Handbook classes at SC4. As a member of the State of Michigan Advisory Committee, Bob went to Germany to study their educational and apprenticeship system to help improve our educational and apprenticeship system. He also hosted plant tours for high school students and took on a number of apprentices at PMR Industries. He retired in 2004 to Sugar Island at Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Pensinsula for 11 years and then moved back to St. Clair County in 2015.

He is survived by his wife, JudithAnn (Lozon) and sons Jaeren and Keir Sayenga, his brother Tim (Sandy), his sister Sherry (Don) Dungjen, nieces (Michelle, Dawn-Marie, Katie, and Lisa), nephews (Brian and Jason), grandchildren (Victoria, Kaale, Kaedon, Devynn, Owen, Jacob, and Alex), and two great grandchildren (Emileigh and Alanna), extended family and many friends.

A Celebration of his Life Gathering will be planned for the summer at his home. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now