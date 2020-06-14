Robert Henry "Bob" Phillips
Port Huron - Robert Henry "Bob" Phillips, 87, of Port Huron, died Saturday, June 13, 2020.
He was born February 3, 1933 in Port Huron to the late Taylor W. and Henrietta Phillips. He married Eva Dawn Force on July 21, 1962 in Marysville United Methodist Church.
Bob owned and operated Phillips Collison auto body repair shop in Port Huron for 36 years until his retirement in 1998. He graduated from Port Huron High School, attended St. Clair County Community College and served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. Bob was a longtime member of the J. Edward Mallorey American Legion Post #449 in Marysville, was a member of the Fathom Finders scuba club, enjoyed playing in bowling and horseshoe leagues, and model railroading.
Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Eva; four children, Michael (Sheree) Phillips, Scott Phillips, Karen (Edward) Bassett, and James (Joanie) Phillips; a brother, Richard (Katie) Phillips; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Adam) Stone, Lindsey (Jay) Rogers, Michelle Phillips, Sara (Travis) Rich, Lea (Michael) Hilliker, and Ashley and Brandi Bassett; six great grandchildren, Ava, Elaina, Dean, Liam, Taylor, and Parker; sisters-in-law, Marge Patterson and Kay Force; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by four siblings, Eugene (Gertrude) Burdick, Bud (Beverly) Phillips, Lowell (Gloria) Phillips, and Gary (Sue) Phillips; and a grandson, Stephen Phillips.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon on Friday, June 19, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of visitors will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon in the Marysville Funeral Home. Celebrant Laurie Wilson will officiate. Friends are welcome to watch the service livestream by going to Bob's obituary page on the funeral home website. All are welcome to gather in the funeral home parking lot at 12:30 p.m. for the procession to Riverlawn Cemetery in Marysville. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stephen T. Phillips Memorial Scholarship with checks payable to Scott Phillips. This scholarship was created in memory of Bob's grandson and is awarded yearly to a graduating Flushing High School senior who will attend the University of Michigan.
To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Port Huron - Robert Henry "Bob" Phillips, 87, of Port Huron, died Saturday, June 13, 2020.
He was born February 3, 1933 in Port Huron to the late Taylor W. and Henrietta Phillips. He married Eva Dawn Force on July 21, 1962 in Marysville United Methodist Church.
Bob owned and operated Phillips Collison auto body repair shop in Port Huron for 36 years until his retirement in 1998. He graduated from Port Huron High School, attended St. Clair County Community College and served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. Bob was a longtime member of the J. Edward Mallorey American Legion Post #449 in Marysville, was a member of the Fathom Finders scuba club, enjoyed playing in bowling and horseshoe leagues, and model railroading.
Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Eva; four children, Michael (Sheree) Phillips, Scott Phillips, Karen (Edward) Bassett, and James (Joanie) Phillips; a brother, Richard (Katie) Phillips; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Adam) Stone, Lindsey (Jay) Rogers, Michelle Phillips, Sara (Travis) Rich, Lea (Michael) Hilliker, and Ashley and Brandi Bassett; six great grandchildren, Ava, Elaina, Dean, Liam, Taylor, and Parker; sisters-in-law, Marge Patterson and Kay Force; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by four siblings, Eugene (Gertrude) Burdick, Bud (Beverly) Phillips, Lowell (Gloria) Phillips, and Gary (Sue) Phillips; and a grandson, Stephen Phillips.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon on Friday, June 19, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of visitors will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon in the Marysville Funeral Home. Celebrant Laurie Wilson will officiate. Friends are welcome to watch the service livestream by going to Bob's obituary page on the funeral home website. All are welcome to gather in the funeral home parking lot at 12:30 p.m. for the procession to Riverlawn Cemetery in Marysville. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stephen T. Phillips Memorial Scholarship with checks payable to Scott Phillips. This scholarship was created in memory of Bob's grandson and is awarded yearly to a graduating Flushing High School senior who will attend the University of Michigan.
To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.