Robert Hulett



Allentown - Robert Alton Hulett, age 95, of Allenton died September 27, 2020. Robert was born on September 18, 1925 in Armada, Michigan. He was a son of Alton and Helen (nee Werth) Hulett. Robert was a proud United States Army Veteran and was stationed in Japan right after the Atomic Bomb was released. He was a hard worker and farmed his whole life. If he wasn't farming or tinkering around the farm, he enjoyed hunting or even fishing with his buddies. Robert will be greatly missed by his loving family. Robert is survived by his son, Dale (Diane) Hulett; daughter, Kathy (David) Dotson; grandchildren, Christopher Dotson, Kimberly (Mike) Pagel, Scott Dotson, Kevin (Sarah) Hulett and Gregg Hulett; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Mason, Grant, Cameron, Emily, Colin, Logan, Jackson and Carson; and sister, Arlene Simmons. Robert is predeceased sisters, Norma Zelash, Alice Kaiser and Caroline Murray and parents, Alton and Helen Hulett. Visitation will be October 1, 2020 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Tiffany-Young & Hauss Funeral Home, Modetz Chapel, 73919 South Fulton, Armada. A private service will take place for the immediate family. Please keep in mind that we are limited to 10 guests at a time during the visitation and masks must be worn in our building to comply with the Governor's order. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Berville Lions.









