Port Huron - Robert John Jacobsen, 65, of Port Huron, died June 12, 2019.



He was born November 16, 1953 in Port Huron to the late Eugene L. and Caroline Jacobsen. He married Lynne A. Jacobsen on July 25, 1975 in Port Huron. She preceded him in death on August 29, 2018.



Jake was a driver with City Cab, Acme Cab, and Blue Water Food Express throughout his career. He was a self-proclaimed hippie and free-spirit who loved music, especially rock and roll. He was also a hockey and baseball fan and enjoyed cheering on the Detroit Tigers. Jake liked traveling and taking road trips. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.



He is survived by five children, Lisa Jacobsen, Gina (Ian) Gardner, Lindsey (Jennifer) Currie, Brennan Jacobsen, and Danielle (Roger "D.J.") Falin; ten grandchildren, Darion and Donovan Pryor, Anthony and Benjamin Urmy, Juniper and Jaxon Currie, Slater and Karraina Gardner, Alyssa VanHook, and Logan Fick; brother-in-law, Ed Distelrath; and longtime friend, Richard "Rick" Quitter. .



He was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Distelrath; and brother, Fred Jacobsen.



Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, June 14, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. The Reverend Dr. G. Patrick Thompson of Sturges Memorial Congregational Church will officiate.



Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.



Published in The Times Herald on June 13, 2019