Robert J. Jolly
St Clair - Robert J. Jolly, age 70, of St Clair, passed away November 14, 2018. He was born February 8, 1948 in Mt Clemens to the late Virgil and Clarinda E. Jolly. He was a longtime employee of Lamb's Welding. He loved throwing parties for the family on their property.
He is survived by wife, Carol Jolly, daughter, Clarinda L. Jolly, grandchildren, Travis Jolly, Crystal Jolly and Gerald Jolly, great grandchildren, Connor Wauters, Austin Wauters and Brayden Wauters, siblings, Donna Schneider, Gerald Jolly, James Jolly, Dan (Annette) Jolly, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son, Robert Jolly Jr, siblings, Gene Jolly, Mary Closs, Dale Jolly, Judy Strantz and Charles Jolly.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday June 22nd at the Rosehill Cemetery Chapel, East China Twp. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the St Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Cremation was arranged by Gallaher American Family Funeral Home Fort Myers, FL.
Published in The Times Herald on June 6, 2019