Services
Gallaher American Family Funeral Home - Fort Myers
2701 Cleveland Ave
Fort Myers, FL 33901
(239) 337-7311
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosehill Cemetery Chapel,
East China Twp., MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jolly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Jolly


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert J. Jolly Obituary
Robert J. Jolly

St Clair - Robert J. Jolly, age 70, of St Clair, passed away November 14, 2018. He was born February 8, 1948 in Mt Clemens to the late Virgil and Clarinda E. Jolly. He was a longtime employee of Lamb's Welding. He loved throwing parties for the family on their property.

He is survived by wife, Carol Jolly, daughter, Clarinda L. Jolly, grandchildren, Travis Jolly, Crystal Jolly and Gerald Jolly, great grandchildren, Connor Wauters, Austin Wauters and Brayden Wauters, siblings, Donna Schneider, Gerald Jolly, James Jolly, Dan (Annette) Jolly, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son, Robert Jolly Jr, siblings, Gene Jolly, Mary Closs, Dale Jolly, Judy Strantz and Charles Jolly.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday June 22nd at the Rosehill Cemetery Chapel, East China Twp. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the St Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Cremation was arranged by Gallaher American Family Funeral Home Fort Myers, FL.
Published in The Times Herald on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now