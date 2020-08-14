Robert James Austin
Clay Township - Robert J. Austin, 91, of Clay Township entered eternal life on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was born on June 23, 1929 in Chatham, Ontario to the late Fredrick and Veva Austin. He married Joyce Agnes Hart in 1956 at St. Martins Catholic Church, Detroit and they enjoyed 64 years of marriage. Robert served honorably in the United States Army for four years. After his service he held a long-standing career as a plant manager, but always thought of himself as a tool maker first. When he wasn't working, Robert enjoyed gardening and going on walks. He loved to play guitar and read, especially about history. Most of all He had a strong and determined spirit. Robert is survived by his wife, Joyce; his children, Robert Jr. (Lupe) of Naperville, IL, Nancy (Michael) Halverson of Clarks Hill, IN, Kirk (Hanley) of Elgin, IL, Scott (Liz) of Lexington and Burt (Debbie) of Grosse pointe; three grandchildren, Jessica (Chris) Bowyer, Andrew Halverson and Sean (Grace) Austin; three great-grandchildren, Ella, Ezra and Emery; His siblings, Jack (Mary) Austin, Mary Louise Wesrick, David (Ruby) Austin, Dennis (Bonnie) Austin and Paul Austin. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two siblings, Gene Austin and Betty Raska. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to St. Catherine's Food Pantry and to the Salvation Army. Arrangements were made by Bower-Rose Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com
