Robert James Lane
St. Clair Township - Robert J. Lane, 69, of St. Clair Township, died Monday, January 13, 2020 in McLaren Port Huron Hospital after a long illness.
He was born November 19, 1950 in Port Huron to the late George & Valdis Lane. He married Linda Neal in June 1971.
Bob was employed with Schulz Family McDonalds with 50 years of service. He was a U.S. Coast Guard Master Captain. He loved fishing and hunting and was a member of the Blue Water Sportfishing Association and the Blue Water Sportsman's Association. Bob was a longtime member of Griswold Street Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; three daughters, Valarie Lane, Mrs. Paul (Bobbie) Curtis and Mrs. Tim (Laura) Harrison; two grandsons, Robert & Joshua Harrison; his father-in-law, Robert Neal; and two sisters, Mrs. Harold (Sallie) Baker and Mrs. Mark (Bonnie) Sheffler. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Vanda Neal; and two brothers, Larry & Tom Lane.
Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Marysville Funeral Home, 1200 Michigan Avenue.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. Dr. Tim North will officiate.
Burial will be in Caswell Cemetery, Kimball Township. Pallbearers will be Bob Roskey, Mark Sheffler, Leo Gaffney, Clate Neal, Jim Snover and Brian O'Hare. Honorary pallbearers will be Markus Schulz and Robert and Joshua Harrison.
Memorial contributions may be made to Griswold Street Baptist Church or the Blue Water Sportfishing Association.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020