Robert James Locke Obituary
Robert James Locke

Fort Gratiot - 82, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

He was born in Detroit on February 21, 1937, son of the late Wilfred and Johanna (Meyerhoven) Locke.

Robert was a faithful man who enjoyed saying grace before meals and being involved in bible study groups. He loved his dog and feeding and watching birds.

He is survived by his sister, Carol (Paul) Ricca of Fort Gratiot; niece, Nicole (Andrew) Thompson; nephew, Anthony Ricca; and great-nieces and nephews, Benjamin, Emmajane, and Zachary.

The family honors the memory of Robert and invites you to visit and share memories on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. A funeral service will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the Church of the Holy City in Royal Oak.

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
