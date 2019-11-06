|
Robert James Schumann
Port Huron Twp. - 77, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.
He was born in Port Huron, Michigan on August 30, 1942, son of the late Alexander and Louise (Roe) Schumann.
Bob was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding snowmobiles and motorcycles. He liked doing maintenance for Bel-Rose Apartments. Bob liked bowling and was a boy scout in his younger years.
Surviving is his brother and sister, Shirley (Karen) Schumann of Port Huron Township, and Cheryl (Perry) Plouff of Saline; nieces and nephews, Sherry (Michael) VanCamp, Alex Plouff, and Jacob Plouff; and one great-nephew, Gannon VanCamp.
The family honors the memory of Robert and invites you to visit and share memories on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Pastor Bonnie Klos will officiate. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Port Huron Township.
Memorials may be made in Robert's memory to the Blue Water Area Humane Society or the Bluewater Sportsman Club.
