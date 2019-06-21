Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Robert John Lindsay


Robert John Lindsay, 80, of Port Huron, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

He was born March 21, 1939 in Harbor Beach to the late Wilbur and Sylvia Lindsay.

Bob worked at Mueller Brass Company for 42 years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 - 1961. Bob coached Beard Campbell in Babe Ruth and Little League Baseball. He was the secretary for Little League as well as umpiring games for 40 years. He was also involved in the Senior Men's Hockey Leagues.

Mr. Lindsay is survived by his brother, Ron (Wallis Jean) Lindsay as well as many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. No services are scheduled.

Inurnment will be in Rock Falls Cemetery, Harbor Beach, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice of Marysville. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 21, 2019
