Robert John McMorran, Jr.
Lakeland, FL - Robert John McMorran, Jr., 76, of Lakeland passed away Friday September 27, 2019.
He was born on June 22, 1943 in Port Huron, Michigan. He lived in Lakeland, FL during the winter and in Fort Gratiot, MI during the summer.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather with a heart of gold who loved to play golf, fish and spend time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pat McMorran, son Scott McMorran and his wife, Carolyn, of Orlando, daughter Lisa Wheeler and her husband, Scott of Lakeland, grandsons, Logan Robert Saxton and Wyatt Wheeler, and granddaughter, Maddie Wheeler.
He was a long-time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lakeland and Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Port Huron.
Services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lakeland on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 10am. Light refreshments will be served in the welcome center after the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or School.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 6, 2019