Robert L. Lyle
St. Clair - Robert L. Lyle, age 73, of St. Clair, passed away on September 11, 2020. After a career in Information Technology, he enjoyed spending his retirement years riding and using his tractor, watching the deer and wild turkeys, and buying candy to share with his granddaughters.
He is survived by his wife, Lois and his children, Rebecca (Rick) Waters, Ronda Lyle and Ryan (Sara) Lyle; grandchildren, Christopher, Kathleen, Kevin, Kenneth, Richard, Shelby, Reese, and Raegan; siblings Reenae Tulip and Roger (Pat) Lyle. Proceeded in death by sister, Retta (Don) Rousseau. The next generation has 15 great grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to Port Huron Recreation Department or St. Clair Little League. Arrangements are by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com