1/
Robert L. Lyle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Lyle

St. Clair - Robert L. Lyle, age 73, of St. Clair, passed away on September 11, 2020. After a career in Information Technology, he enjoyed spending his retirement years riding and using his tractor, watching the deer and wild turkeys, and buying candy to share with his granddaughters.

He is survived by his wife, Lois and his children, Rebecca (Rick) Waters, Ronda Lyle and Ryan (Sara) Lyle; grandchildren, Christopher, Kathleen, Kevin, Kenneth, Richard, Shelby, Reese, and Raegan; siblings Reenae Tulip and Roger (Pat) Lyle. Proceeded in death by sister, Retta (Don) Rousseau. The next generation has 15 great grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to Port Huron Recreation Department or St. Clair Little League. Arrangements are by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved