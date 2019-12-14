Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Emmett, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Emmett, MI
Robert L. Rutkofske


1946 - 2019
Robert L. Rutkofske Obituary
Robert L. Rutkofske

Kimball - Robert Lawrence Rutkofske, 73, of Kimball, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

He was born July 27, 1946 in Port Huron to the late William and Frances Rutkofske. He married Mary Jane MacPherson on February 20, 1965 in Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Smiths Creek.

Mr. Rutkofske, a 1964 graduate of St. Stephens, was a lifelong tool & die machinist. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, trap and skeet shooter, and also taught hunter's safety to children. Robert was an honorary lifetime member of the Blue Water Sportsman Club and served as a past president. He enjoyed motorcycles and was a member of the Port Huron Motorcycle Club.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Jane; two children, Robert Lawrence (Pauline) Rutkofske Jr. and Kathleen (Scott) Bert; seven grandchildren, Robby, Claire, Grace and Teddy Rutkofske, Kelsey (Travis) Nevison, Kaylee Bert (Fiancé Randy Gilberg) and Lyric Bert; a sister, Billie Bush; a Goddaughter, Audrey (Michael) Suwinski; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m., in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett. The Rev. Thomas Kuenhemund will officiate.

To send condolences, please visit karrersimspon.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
