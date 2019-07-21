|
Robert L. Tesluck
Lexington - Robert Lavern Tesluck, age 79, a resident of Lexington, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Regency on the Lake in Fort Gratiot.
He was born June 22, 1940 in Yale, son of the late Walter and Eileen (Hillman) Tesluck. Bob married Ann Adams on August 22, 1959 in Croswell.
He was Co-Founder at Yale Steel, he spent his working life as a steel fabricator, farmer, and laid field tiles. Bob and his wife enjoyed camping with his kids and grandkids, and boating for over 40 years on their boat 'Bobby Ann'. He was former Commodore of Colony Marine & Black River Boat Club. They made a lot of friends in their travels, which included all 5 Great Lakes, visiting most of the ports on the Canadian and American side. He also enjoyed traveling to Cedar Pointe and Mackinac Island. Bob also enjoyed golfing and bowling.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Ann; 2 sons, Bobby (Deb) of Applegate, and Tim (Nancy) of Sandusky; 2 brothers, Tom (Leona), and Jerry; 6 grandchildren, Jason (Steph), Kellie Ann (Jimmy), Jennifer (Terry), Brandon (Tracy), Austin (Kelsey), and Timmy; 16 great grandchildren; uncle, Jack (Daisy) Hillman, brother-in-law, Carl Lesser, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held 11 AM Saturday, July 27 at Pomeroy Funeral Home, Lexington. Rev. Rich Kriesch will officiate.
Visitation will be 10-11 AM prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Season's Hospice.
www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 21, 2019