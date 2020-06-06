Robert L. Waun Jr.
Ruby - Robert Leslie Waun Jr., 83, of Ruby, died Friday, June 5, 2020.
He was born August 20, 1936 in Port Huron to the late Gladys and Robert Waun Sr. He married Christa E. Faber on August 3, 1963 in St. Martin Lutheran Church. She died January 26, 2017.
Robert was employed for 47 years with Mueller Brass. He enjoyed playing and coaching baseball and worked very hard to provide for his family.
He is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Noreen) Waun, David (Connie) Waun, Diane (Robert Laturno) Waun and Rachel (Charles) Barnes; thirteen grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and three sisters, Joan Reynolds, Joann Ward, and Barb Waun. He was preceded in death by a sister, Melody Dawn Basney.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Private family services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Dr. Joseph Baunoch will officiate. Friends are welcome to watch the service livestream by going to Robert's obituary page on the funeral home website. All are welcome to join the funeral procession at 12:00 noon.
Burial will be in Ruby Cemetery, Clyde Township. Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Waun, Shaun Marenich, Jeremy Waun, Harold Wilson Jr. and Charles Barnes Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Society of Michigan. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.