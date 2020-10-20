1/1
Robert M. "Stretch" Bindek
Robert M. Bindek "Stretch"

Harsens Island - Robert M. Bindek "Stretch", age 89 of Harsens Island passed away on October 20, 2020. Robert served in the U. S. Army. He was a Military Policeman in Korea and the Manager of A.H. Peters Funeral Home in Warren for 22 years. Beloved husband of Lenore Ellen. Loving father of Mary Ellen (Michael) Kalkhoff. Dear brother-in-law of Mary Ann Smith. Robert was predeceased by his son William and his sister Esther Shafranski. Visitation 3:00 -7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Memorials may be made to the Harsens Island Lions Club.




Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
