Robert M. EsquibelPort Huron - Robert Mitchell Esquibel, 52, of Port Huron, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020.He was born January 14, 1968 in Port Huron to the late Martin and Ann Esquibel.Mr. Esquibel was a painter and sandblaster. He enjoyed playing basketball, camping, going to the beach and loved spending time with his grandchildren.He is survived by his wife, Lisa; a daughter, Lyndzey Sanchez; grandchildren, Kenidee Lindsay, Roman Petosky-Nichols and Aubrey Buckner; siblings, Andy (Robin) Esquibel, Tina Garcia, Rosemary (David) Galvan, Martin (Vicki) Esquibel, Martina Esquibel and Sue (Matt) Freed; his in-laws, Bob Leslie and Judy Rumptz; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a son, Drew Sanchez; brothers, Marty, Jimmy, Kenny and Tony Esquibel; his father-in-law, John Rumptz; and a nephew, Davey Esquibel.Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Woodland Cemetery. The Reverend Scott Babin will officiate.Memorials may be made to the family.Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com