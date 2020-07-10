Robert M. Esquibel
Port Huron - Robert Mitchell Esquibel, 52, of Port Huron, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
He was born January 14, 1968 in Port Huron to the late Martin and Ann Esquibel.
Mr. Esquibel was a painter and sandblaster. He enjoyed playing basketball, camping, going to the beach and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa; a daughter, Lyndzey Sanchez; grandchildren, Kenidee Lindsay, Roman Petosky-Nichols and Aubrey Buckner; siblings, Andy (Robin) Esquibel, Tina Garcia, Rosemary (David) Galvan, Martin (Vicki) Esquibel, Martina Esquibel and Sue (Matt) Freed; his in-laws, Bob Leslie and Judy Rumptz; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a son, Drew Sanchez; brothers, Marty, Jimmy, Kenny and Tony Esquibel; his father-in-law, John Rumptz; and a nephew, Davey Esquibel.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Woodland Cemetery. The Reverend Scott Babin will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com