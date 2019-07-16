Robert M. "Bob" Lambert



Fort Gratiot - Robert Merlyn "Bob" Lambert of Fort Gratiot, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019.



He was born May 12, 1937 in Port Huron to the late Ivon and Elizabeth Booth. He married Susan "Susie" Bergdoll Hendrick on April 9, 1985 in Port Huron.



Robert was a dedicated Real Estate Agent with Keller Williams Realty for over 30 years. He enjoyed sitting by the river, listening to country music and traveling. He was a Karate coach and softball player for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, who were the love of his life.



He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Susie; three sons, Robert (Brandy) Lambert, Nathan (Tiffany) Hendrick, Cody (Jenna) Lambert; three daughters, Terri (Mark) Pulleyblank, Brenda (Terry) Burleigh, and Jessica (Chris) Utley; fourteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Patricia Piper and Diane Palmateer; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cara Lambert.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Elder Brian Daggett of Community of Christ Church will officiate.



Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Robert and Cody Lambert, Nathan Hendrick, Nick and Erik Burleigh, and Tyler Lambert.



Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Blue Water Area Humane Society. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com Published in The Times Herald on July 16, 2019